InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Accessory for Post Hole Diggers (FRO-762)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an auger accessory to make my work, digging holes faster and easier," said an inventor, from Mariposa, Calif., "so I invented the LABOR SAVER."

The invention provides an effective way to push soil away while digging a post hole. In doing so, it prevents the soil from falling back inside the hole. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, farmers and others who utilize post hole diggers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design simplifies the task of clearing soil from a post hole."

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FRO-762, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

