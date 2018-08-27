InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Air-Freshening System (BTM-2548)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a convenient way to freshen the air inside my home," said an inventor from Columbia, Md. "I came up with this idea so that I could keep the interior of my home cool and smelling pleasant."

He developed the patent pending FRESH FAN to ensure that the room remains cool and comfortable. The unit adds a pleasant scent to the air. It keeps the air inside the home fresh and clean. The design eliminates the need for spray air fresheners. It offers added peace of mind. Additionally, it is producible in different scents.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BTM-2548, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

