InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Back Scrubber/Exfoliator (DLL-3453)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I find myself unable to reach an intricate part of my back while showering, leaving me with an itchy and dry back area," said an inventor from Arlington, Texas. "To ensure that I could scrub, clean and exfoliate my back easily and without strain, I developed this idea."

He developed the SUPREME GRATIFIER to offer an efficient way to scrub and cleanse the back. The design eliminates the need to stretch and strain in order to wash hard-to-reach areas of the back. It keeps skin healthy and reduces skin irritation to prevent itching. The unit invigorates the body in a sensational way. It conveniently scratches the back to relieve itchiness. Additionally, the device includes an adjustable speed control.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3453, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

