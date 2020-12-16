InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Charging Accessory for Work Trucks (IPL-779)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to ensure that power tools are fully charged when arriving at a job site," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the C R S P. My design helps to prevent delays and it eliminates the need to find a power source if a battery is low or dies."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to charge battery-powered tools at a work truck. In doing so, it eliminates the risk of having discharged batteries at a job site without power. As a result, it increases efficiency and productivity and it could help to save energy. The invention features a reliable and environmentally-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers and contractors with work trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-IPL-779, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

