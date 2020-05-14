InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Depth Finder (FED-2145)

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I want to fish in areas where the fish are gathering," said an inventor from Stanwood, Washington. "This inspired me to develop a means through which it would be more likely to catch fish for a more productive and enjoyable fishing trip."

He developed the TRUE DEPTH to provide a cost-effective alternative to electronic depth finders. This invention would allow fishing to be more enjoyable and successful by saving fishermen valuable time and effort. Additionally, this easy-to-use product could feature a compact design that could easily be stored and transported.

The original design was submitted to the Federal Way sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2145, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

