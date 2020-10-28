InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Drying System for Showers (SDB-1483)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was drying off with a towel after my shower and thought there could be an easier way," said an inventor, from Chula Vista, Calif., "so I invented THE BREEZER SYSTEM. My design can be utilized at home or in public showers at the gym, college dormitories, pools, beaches, and long term senior care facilities to increase comfort and convenience."

The invention provides an improved personal care appliance for a shower or bathroom. In doing so, it enables the user to quickly dry off after taking a shower or bath. It also could enhance comfort and hygiene and it offers an improved alternative to using towels. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, commercial bathrooms and shower facilities in gyms, waterparks, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and eco friendly materials.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1483, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

