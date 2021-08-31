InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Tool For Cleaning Interior Windows (IPL-808)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to simplify the task of cleaning interior vehicle and household windows," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented the WINDOW WAND. My design eliminates the repetitive task of using wipes and cleaners to hand clean the glass surfaces."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean interior vehicle or household windows. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional cleaning methods and tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that the glass is cleaned in a consistent manner. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and households. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-IPL-808, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

