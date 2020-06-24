InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Way to Unroll Wire for Fences (HTM-9022)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I build and repair a lot of fences and wanted to create a better way to speed up the process," said an inventor, from Parsons, Kan., "so I invented the 3 SPOOL WIRE UNROLLER."

The invention provides a more efficient way to unroll barbed wire rolls when building a fence. In doing so, it eliminates the need to unroll one barbed wire roll at a time. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for farmers, ranchers and the military. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to work with multiple spools of barbed wire at a time."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-9022, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.



SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

