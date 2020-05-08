InventHelp Inventor Develops Elbow Cover (MTN-3436)

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of the wear and tear that occurs on the elbow areas of my clothing," said an inventor from Bronx, New York. "This inspired me to develop an accessory to protect this areas of shirts and sweaters."

He developed the EZ-SLEEVE to protect the elbow areas of clothing to increase its life and save consumers money. It could easily be positioned as well as laundered. Additionally, this invention may protect drivers' arms from the dangerous rays of the sun.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3436, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

