InventHelp Inventor Develops Electromagnetic Therapy Medical Device (FLA-2977)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --"I was thinking that modern technology could be put to good use in treating a host of medical conditions," said one of two inventors from Boca Raton, Fla. "I came up with the idea for this."

They developed the patented THE COIL to reduce inflammation. It may be used to treat a variety of ailments as well. The invention helps to regenerate weak and dying cells. It assists with relieving the symptoms of diabetes and strokes. The device is usable to treat an arm or leg, as well as the whole body. Additionally, the accessory is intended to lessen aches and pains.

When current enters one coil it induces current in the other, thereby creating a scalar effect, producing energy in the form of a helix. The waves are identical but 180 degrees out of phase in terms of time.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

