InventHelp Inventor Develops Electronic Sign for Vehicles (HLW-2069)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has developed the CAUTION CATCHERS, a set of message-sending, electronic display signs for use inside a motor vehicle.

"I feel like there are too many dangerous, reckless drivers out there. I wanted to provide a way to warn other drivers on the road. I also wanted to help drivers who may be in danger or in a helpless situation," said the inventor. The CAUTION CATCHERS provide a simple and effective means of communicating to other motorists. They send a clear and concise message to other motorists. They will allow a motorist to express safety-related thoughts and concerns. This helps to alert motorists to various hazards, as well as emergency situations. Using these signs will enhance communication and overall safety among motorists. They offer a user-friendly design that is adaptable to a variety of vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HLW-2069, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

