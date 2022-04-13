InventHelp Inventor Develops Elegant Jewelry Accessory for Dreadlocks (ORD-2913)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an elegant jewelry accessory for individuals with dreadlocks," said an inventor, from Orlando, Fla., "so I invented the RASTA ICE. My fashionable design enables you to add a little bling to your dreadlocks."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique way to enhance the appearance of dreadlocks. In doing so, it offers an attractive and elegant alternative to conventional hair accessories. As a result, it could spark attention. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for individuals with dreadlocks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORD-2913, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp