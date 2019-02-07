InventHelp Inventor Develops Emissions Reducer for Vehicles (TRO-132)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am aware of the world's issues with global warming and the heavy influence of vehicles, which cause 60% of the problem," said an inventor from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. "In order to reduce emissions drastically, I developed this efficient system."

He developed the DB VAC to reduce 80% of vehicle emissions, according to the inventor. This helps to ensure a cleaner atmosphere, which minimizes damage to the ozone layer. It also could help lead to improved overall health due to fewer pollutants in the environment. Additionally, the invention is adaptable for use with both new and existing vehicles, and it is easy to install.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-132, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

