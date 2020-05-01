InventHelp Inventor Develops Engine Protecting Rod (LLF-334)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked as a mechanic for over 50 years and desired a means to eliminate dead spots that occur with pistons," said an inventor from Dade City, Florida. "This inspired me to develop an angled connecting rod design that could protect the engine and expand its life."

He developed the TORQUE FLOW MOTOR that may result in longer engine life and enhanced reliability as it allows for a higher torque at a low RPM. This invention may boost the power and performance of the vehicle. Additionally, it may save money in fuel costs by improving efficiency.

The original design was submitted to the Lakeland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LLF-334, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

