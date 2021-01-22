InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Audio Support (LUV-146)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I find most cell phones have low speaker volume," said an inventor from Louisville, Ky. "This inspired me to develop a means to easily grip the phone that would also offer enhanced audio."

He developed the patent-pending SOCKET SPEAKER that offers a portable and convenient means of playing music or other audio. This invention amplifies audio while on the go. It features a multifunctional design as it would also provide one-handed support of the mobile phone. Additionally, it is compact as well as lightweight.

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LUV-146, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

