InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Bandage (MWK-261)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought that bandages could be designed differently so that they would offer better protection for healing wounds," said an inventor from Milwaukee, Wis.

He developed the BETTLE- BAND- AIDE to cover an open wound. The bandage protects the wound against germs, dirt, contaminants, etc. The design allows for proper air circulation. It helps the wound to heal more quickly. Additionally, the bandage provides added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Milwaukee office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

