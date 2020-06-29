InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Blade (LCC-4563)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as a barber and needed a blade that could get into spaces that regular blades can't go," said an inventor from Reading, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a better tool that would be versatile and efficient."

He developed the patent-pending FINESSE BENDABLE BARBER BLADE that could save valuable time and energy by providing a more efficient and safer method of trimming hair. This invention offers greater control and flexibility when utilizing blades to shave hair. Additionally, it would eliminate the hassle of interchanging separate blades to perform various hairstyling tasks.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-4563, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

