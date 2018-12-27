InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Blood-Pressure Cuff (ALL-1772)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work as a nurse, and I have noticed that when I take patients' blood pressure, their heart rate often increases as soon as I put the cold cuff on their arm," said an inventor from Gainesville, Ga. "To avoid this, I came up with a warmer cuff that will not shock patients with how cold it is."

She developed the COMFY CUFF to allow a blood-pressure reading to be taken more comfortably. The design prevents the patient from experiencing a chill as the cuff is put on. It ensures that the patient remains warm and at ease. The unit helps to prevent a temporary increase in heart rate as the result of a cold cuff being applied, which could mean better accuracy in medicine dosing. Additionally, the easy-to-use invention makes the process less stressful for both the patient and caregiver.

