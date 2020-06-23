InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Cane (ROH-704)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have problems with my back and hips and could not carry various items I needed," said an inventor from Niagara Falls, New York. "This inspired me to develop a better cane designed to provide added convenience for users."

He developed the patent pending SUPER CANE to aid users in reaching items that had fallen or hard to reach. This invention could provide the full support and functionality of a quad-style mobility cane and would assist users in getting dressed. Additionally, it incorporates a light for enhanced visibility and safety and holders for a multitude of small items.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ROH-704, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

