InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Car-Seat Design (KSC-1330)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Undoing the straps securing a child in a car seat can be difficult and time-consuming, which could prove dangerous in the event of an emergency," said an inventor from Topeka, Kan. "To help save lives, I came up with car seat with secure yet easily removable straps."

He developed the QUICK RELEASE CARSEAT to allow the straps securing the child to be loosened and released quickly and easily. This eliminates the need to fumble with hard-to-undo straps, which saves time and effort when taking the child out of the seat. The invention is designed to enhance safety in the event of an emergency (accident, fire, submersion underwater, etc.). The unit thereby provides added peace of mind. Additionally, it is adaptable for use in any vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KSC-1330, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

