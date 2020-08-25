InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Charger (PIT-1082)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "In my car as well as my mom's vehicle the cell phone charger cord is always in the way resulting in it being stepped on and becoming dirty," said an inventor from Bridgeport, West Virginia. "This inspired me to develop a better charger which could rest out of the way."

She developed M.O.R CHARGER, patent-pending, that may increase the life of the cell phone. This invention would reduce clutter for enhanced organization while also eliminating long cords that pose a snagging and tripping hazard. Additionally, it would be easy to transport and store due to its lightweight design.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-1082, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

