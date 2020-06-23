InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Comfort Urinal (AAT-4423)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a doctor of the nursing practice, I realized the urinals marketed and used for female urination are not designed to complement a woman's anatomy, which has been problematic and inconvenient for patients, their caregivers and health care workers. This inspired me to develop a contoured, disposable device specifically for women that offers a more comfortable fit," said an inventor from Atlanta, Ga.

She developed the DISPOSABLE FEMALE URINAL that reduces discomfort and pain for users while minimizing the potential for urine spills that often results in inaccurate measurement of urine output, messes and embarrassment. This invention would also offer added convenience for all users of the device. Additionally, it would feature an easy to handle design that could be employed while lying in bed, seated in a chair or standing upright.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4423, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

