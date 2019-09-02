InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Dirt-Bike Stand (HUN-762)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Stands are ungainly and hazardous to leave laying around the pit area, and they are hard to transport as well," said an inventor from Houston, Texas. "Because they take up too much valuable space and pose a risk of injury, I designed a safer, more compact stand (when transporting and storing). When the rider drops the bike off the stand, he or she can lay it flat on the ground, preventing any tripping injuries because the stand is flat on the ground."

He developed the SPACE SAVING SAFETY STAND to safely hold a dirt bike upright as it is being tended to. The design prevents lower legs against injuries while walking around the pit area. It also lessens the risk of tripping and falling. The stand includes a space-saving design that folds into a flat, compact stage for ease of storage and transport. In addition, the invention is easy to use.

Colors can reflect bike brand loyalty. The same is true of the grip. Hardware is stainless steel. Powder-coating colors can reflect team colors. The invention is designed with long-lasting features. All openings at the tubes' ends are welded shut so that dirt and mud cannot get packed or washed into the stands' cavities. The hinges are beefed-up for long-lasting ease of use and maintenance. It consists of snugging up nuts and occasional grip replacement.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-762, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

