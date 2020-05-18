InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Dog Leash (BRK-2888)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My puppy chewed through three leashes in one month," said an inventor from Valley, Alabama. "This inspired me to develop a better leash that could be safer for pets and their owners."

He developed the BRAIDED INDUSTRIAL DOG LEASH that could save pet owners money spent on purchasing replacement leashes. This invention would be comprised of a durable, industrial-grade material that would hold up to extended use. Additionally, it would ensure that the dog would not chew through it.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2888, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

