InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Du-Rag-Style Head Covering (KSC-1373)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "For years I saw people with braids and other up-dos who did not have a specific way to protect and extend the hair style," said an inventor from Merriam, Kan. "This led me to come up with a head covering that accommodates various hair styles without compressing them."

He developed the STYLE & STAY CAP to be worn with a variety of hair styles. The accessory accommodates braids, up-dos and other hair styles with a lot of volume. The design helps to support hair so that the style does not fall or flatten. This saves time and effort by keeping a hair style maintained. The invention will not compress the hair. In addition, the head covering enables the individuals to show off their personal style.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KSC-1373, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

