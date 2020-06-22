InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Electrical Panel (PIT-1042)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was having difficulty attempting to figure out the wiring in my house," said an inventor from Colver, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a better distribution panel offering remote monitoring."

He developed the patent pending SMART PANEL that features a convenient and efficient design to offer users enhanced safety. This invention may provide remote monitoring to detect potential overload situations while indicating a circuit breaker trip. Additionally, it may permit the breaker to be remotely reset to reduce the risk of fire.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-1042, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

