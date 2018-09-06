InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Flag Pole (KSC-1325)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a decorative flag pole that would properly display the American flag at night," said an inventor from Sedalia, Mo. "I put my mind to it and developed this sports-themed flag pole to serve as the perfect addition to the lawn."

He created a prototype for the patent pending AMERCIAN SPORTS FLAG POLE to provide a decorative way to display the American flag. The unit ensures that the flag is properly illuminated at night. The invention features a sports-themed design that serves as a conversation piece. The accessory adds a patriotic and engaging element to the lawn. Additionally, it makes it easier to fly a flag on one's property.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KSC-1325, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

