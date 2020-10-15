InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Flosser (MTN-3402)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of using the standard flossers that contain thin sections of floss that must be continually moved up and down," said an inventor from Mt. Vernon, New York. "This inspired me to develop a better means of flossing that may more efficiently remove plaque, food and other particles from between the teeth."

She developed the FLOSS MAX which would provide a more efficient flosser that may reduce the incidence of gum disease and halitosis for improved oral and overall health. This invention could save valuable time, energy and frustration. Additionally, it would be convenient and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3402, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

