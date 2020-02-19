InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Food Jar (CKL-1203)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We realized there was an open market for this product," said inventors from Aurora, and Rock Island, Illinois. "This inspired us to develop an improved means of packaging various foods that would allow the lid and jar to be reused."

They developed the D&D JAR, patent pending, to extend the product life cycle. The invention facilitates the freezing of certain products. The jar and lid are hermetically sealed. The jar and lid are reusable as well.

The design provides an enhanced product though HPP (High Pressure Processing). It supports "all natural" or "organic" foods. No preservatives are needed. The invention makes for an enhanced product life cycle. Also, there is a lower shipping cost due to the weight difference between glass and this new jar.

The inventors went onto say more about their idea. "What makes our idea unique are the conceptual design, ability to HPP, smaller footprint with the same volume and endless applications depending upon material selected."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1203, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

