InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Gas Cap (FRO-718)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of my hands being dirty and smelling like gas after filling the tank," said an inventor from Gustine, California. "This inspired me to develop a better cap that would not be removed."

He developed the QUICK FILL GAS CAP to provide an improved means of refueling vehicles that would avoid direct handling of a gas cap. This invention would reduce the incidence of soiled hands and unpleasant hand odors while saving valuable time and effort. Additionally, it would eliminate the cap being lost and requiring replacement.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FRO-718, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

