InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Heater (ALL-2017)

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The electricity went out leaving me sitting in the dark without heat, light and the ability to charge my phone," said an inventor from Lake City, South Carolina. "This inspired me to develop a heat source which could be powered by batteries and would always be accessible."

She developed the E & A BATTERY POWERED HEATER to provide heat during a power failure or winter months which may offer users added safety as well as peace of mind. This invention could offer a supplemental source of heat in a home that could also feature a light a means to charge a cell phone. Additionally, it would be portable and feature an easy to use shut off valve.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-2017, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

