InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Knee Implant (LGI-2830)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife had knee replacement surgery and as a chiropractor I have observed many patients who have lifelong complications from this surgery," said an inventor from Valley Stream, New York. This inspired me to develop a better surgical implant designed to be less invasive than total knee replacement."

He developed the ORTHOSTATIC KNEE REPLACEMENT MODEL that would offer an alternative to total knee replacement. This invention could provide flexibility and stability while reducing rehabilitation requirements. Additionally, it may limit surgical complications while posing less limits on joint range of motion.

