InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Lighting for Stacked Trailers (TRO-542)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a transport driver and I thought there should be a way to illuminate both stacked trailers at night," said an inventor, from Langley, BC, Canada, "so I invented the R B CONNECTOR. My design would make the second trailer much easier to see and avoid in adverse weather and low lighting conditions."

The patent-pending invention provides enhanced lighting for a stacked trailer configuration at night. In doing so, it prevents motorists from overlooking a stacked trailer due to lack of lighting. As a result, it increases visibility and safety and it could help to avoid collisions. The invention features a portable and weatherproof design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

