InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Liner (OTW-455)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I experience leakage issues and desired a means to have enhanced protection especially when away from home," said an inventor from Kenai, Alaska. "This inspired me to develop a better liner that would be comprised of several removable liners."

She developed the LAYERED LINERS to provide greater protection and comfort to keep the user clean and fresh for longer lengths of time. This invention would eliminate the hassle of carrying additional liners. Additionally, it would save women time, energy and money and may result in their having more productive lives.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OTW-455, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

