InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Oral Cannula (HLW-2180)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as a certified registered nurse anesthetist," said an inventor from Miami, Florida. "I was inspired with this invention through trial and error while performing anesthesia in the operating room. I was looking for an easier way to deliver oxygen to patients."

He developed the SOLO CANNULA to be used in certain surgical procedures. This invention would be efficient and feature a simple design. Additionally, it could provide patients with enhanced safety by ensuring oxygen delivery to patients throughout the procedure.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2180, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

