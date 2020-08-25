InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Safety System (BRK-2923)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been driving a truck for 30 years and seen many accidents," said an inventor from Birmingham, Alabama. "This inspired me to develop a harness system for vehicles that could save lives."

He developed the patent-pending HARVAST HARNESS to restrain children safely and effectively in the event of an accident. It may reduce the risk of injuries or deaths caused by seat belt failure or improper fit. Additionally, it could provide parents peace of mind knowing that their children are safely and legally restrained.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham, Alabama sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2923, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

