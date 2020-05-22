InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Scraper (JMC-2233)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "After snow had fallen, I could not find my ice scraper in my vehicle, and employed a Frisbee which I found beneath the seat of the car," said an inventor from Latham, New York. "This inspired me to develop a better scraper that could save time and effort."

He developed the SAUCER SCRAPER to effectively clear frozen deposits with minimal physical effort. This invention could improve ice and snow-clearing capabilities while simplifying vehicle preparations. Additionally, it could help to ensure optimum driver visibility which may enhance travel safety in winter conditions.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2233, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

