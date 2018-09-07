InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Specimen-Collection Cup (MTN-3124)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought that medical professionals needed a better way to collect urine samples," said an inventor from New York, N.Y. "This led me to develop an enhanced specimen cup that reduces the risk of spills and messes while also providing quick, convenient and accurate results."

She developed the E-URINE to offer a quicker, more efficient manner of collecting and analyzing urine samples. The cup safely holds liquids without causing any spillage. The accessory provides for fast, efficient, accurate results. This enables the individual to receive test results back sooner. The design eliminates odors and conceals urine from view. Additionally, The device is usable to perform a variety of tests. The invention saves the nurses time to put the strips and check. The cup gives the result right away.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-3124, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

