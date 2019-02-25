InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Stroller (NJD-1867)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw the need for a safer, more high-tech stroller," said an inventor from Newark, N.J. "This led me to come up with my own idea for what a modern stroller should be."

He developed the T A S - TUCK AWAY STROLLER to provide a superior environment for infants and small children. The invention offers a substantially improved, safer design than conventional strollers. It safeguards the child from the harmful UV rays of the sun. The device also provides protection from inclement weather and air pollutants. It is ideal for today's tech-savvy parents and caregivers. In addition, the stroller features a novel design with several convenient features.

