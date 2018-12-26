InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Tablet Computer (WDH-2039)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was not happy with the current tablet computers that are available which I find to be bulky," said an inventor from Fort Washington, Md. "This inspired me to develop a better version which would be slender to allow it to be used anywhere and at any time."

He developed the INSANE RULLER TABLET which features a slender case for optimal portability. This invention includes updated security options to protect your identity and the contents of the device. Additionally, it would feature better sound for improved audio quality and could translate from one language to another.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-2039, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

