InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Tape Measure (SVH-150)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I helped a disabled person with his hobby of woodworking," said an inventor from Waycross, Ga. "He had trouble using the tape measure, which led me to think of a different way to design this tool so that it would better meet the needs of individuals with special concerns."

He developed the GEN X 1 to provide a more efficient way to take measurements. The design eliminates guesswork and confusion. The accessory ensures that the user achieves an accurate reading. It saves the user from having to ask someone else for assistance. The tool is designed for ease of use. In addition, the tape measure is designed to meet the needs of individuals who have troubles with their sight or hearing. The invention includes a back button to review the last measurement taken, voice-activation and a digital readout.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SVH-150, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

