InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Toilet-Bowl Cleaner (DHM-481)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was cleaning my toilet on a hot June afternoon, and as I was in the middle of scrubbing the interior of the bowl, it came to me that there had to be a better way to do this," said an inventor from Fayetteville, N.C. "That led me to develop this efficient alternative to the conventional method."

He developed the TOILET BOWL RING SCRUBBER to provide a more efficient and easy way to keep the interior of a toilet bowl clean and sanitary. The invention eliminates the need to scrub the interior of the bowl by hand with a conventional toilet brush. This saves time and effort when cleaning the bathroom. It features quick and convenient operation. The unit ensures that the bowl remains clean for a longer period of time. In addition, the device does away with the physical stress and strain involved in scrubbing a toilet manually.

It eliminates the need for toilet-bowl brushes and scrubbers. There is no need to apply cleaning agent to the toilet bowl. It features an out-of-sight default position and has a 360-degree scrubbing action. The design allows for sanitary disposal and also makes for easy installation. Also, there are adjustable timers for pre-set timed usage.

The original design was submitted to the Durham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DHM-481, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

