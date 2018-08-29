InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Toilet-Seat Cover (DLL-3419)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a mom, I wanted my son's hands protected when they hold onto the seat and his legs protected when touching the outer part of the toilet seat, which is often very disgusting," said an inventor from Mansfield, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a sanitary seat cover."

She developed the SQUAT BE GONE to prevent direct contact with a toilet seat. The cover protects the user from urine, germs, dirt, etc. It also safeguards the hands, legs and penis. The device maintains hygienic conditions in the bathroom. The accessory offers added peace of mind. Furthermore, the invention is ideal for use in public restrooms.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3419, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

