InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Urine-Collection Cup for Women (BRK-2580)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought that the collection cups for urine specimens could be redesigned so that they were more convenient for women to use," said an inventor from Fairfield, Ala. "This led me to develop this enhanced collection cup."

She developed the LADY V FEMALE FRIENDLY URINE CUP to make it easier to collect a urine specimen from women. The design minimizes the risk of drips and spills. It ensures a more hygienic collection. The accessory is designed for ease of use. The unit allows for more accurate specimens. In addition, the invention reduces the risk of the specimen being contaminated.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BRK-2580, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

