InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Visibility Mat (RHO-1180)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "A friend was working beneath his car and needed me to hold and aim a flashlight on the service area," said an inventor from Manassas, Va. "This inspired me to develop a mat that would contain lighting for increased visibility."

He developed the patent-pending NIGHT MAT FOR MECHANICS that would offer comfort and convenience while eliminating holding a flashlight in one hand or in one's mouth. This invention provides proper illumination on a vehicle's underside when performing service. This may result in greater efficiency without the need for an assistant to hold a light. Additionally, this invention features a lightweight and durable design.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1180, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

