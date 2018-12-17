InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Wheelchair (KSC-1131)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mother was a double amputee, and my son and I often helped her with using the restroom," said an inventor from Kansas City, Mo. "I thought that there had to be a better way for individuals in wheelchairs to use the restroom by themselves, which inspired this idea."

She developed the NORINE CARE to eliminate the need for the person to be moved from the chair onto a toilet in order to use the bathroom. The design reduces the need to lift the person as frequently, thereby alleviating physical strain on caregivers. It also saves the user from having to ask for assistance in order to use the bathroom. The invention helps the user to live a more independent lifestyle. The wheelchair is designed to be less stressful on family, friends and caregivers. In addition, it offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KSC-1131, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

