InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhancement Kit for a Snowblower (BMA-5170)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a part-time job repairing snow blowers," said one of two inventors from Albion, R.I. "While at work, I came up with a kit that allows a snow blower to clear a wider path so that the task of snow removal would take less time and effort."

They created a prototype for the SNOWBLOWER EXTENSION WINGS to allow the snow blower to clear a wider path. The kit allows the snow blower to make short work of clearing light to medium snowfall. This saves time and effort, and reduces physical stress and strain. Additionally, the components are designed for ease of attachment.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

