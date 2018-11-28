InventHelp Inventor Develops Entertaining Desktop Workspace (LST-908)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Los Angeles, Calif., has developed the MINIATURE DESKTOP ARENA, a novel enclosure for supporting the monitor of a desktop computer. A prototype is available.

"I love sports and electronic devices. My invention combines these two passions to offer an entertaining workspace," said the inventor. The MINIATURE DESKTOP ARENA transforms a workspace into the center of a sports arena/stadium. It provides a unique and entertaining way to set up a desktop computer. This enclosure may help break the monotony of a typical workspace, while also offering a way to show team spirit. It may even relax the mind and ease stress. This enclosure is producible in various arena and stadium designs.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LST-908, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

