InventHelp Inventor Develops Entertaining New Game (HTM-7730)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to present an entertaining game of strategy to play with family and friends," said an inventor, from Black Mountain, N.C., "so I present to you AFRICAN TIC TAC TOE."

The invention provides a fun and challenging new game for all ages. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional games. As a result, it could provide added entertainment and it could spark friendly competition. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to play so it is ideal for individuals ages 6 and older. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The developer described the invention design. "My design could enhance fun and entertainment when playing games."

