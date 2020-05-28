InventHelp Inventor Develops Environmentally-Conscious Water Bottle Design (OCC-1494)

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to transport a beverage and eating utensils while on-the-go," said an inventor, from Santa Ana, Calif., "so I invented the BOTTENSIL."

The patent pending invention provides a convenient and environmentally-conscious water bottle design. In doing so, it could help to reduce plastic waste. It also could help to keep an individual refreshed and hydrated and it ensures that eating utensils are readily available for use. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, fitness enthusiasts and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to waste plastic water bottles and disposable silverware."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1494, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

